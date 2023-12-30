The Returns At Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Aren't Growing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Marten Transport, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$92m ÷ (US$997m - US$122m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Marten Transport has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Transportation industry average of 9.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Marten Transport's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Marten Transport.

So How Is Marten Transport's ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 30% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 11%. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Marten Transport has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Marten Transport has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 123% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Marten Transport and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

