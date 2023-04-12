Returns At Master-Pack Group Berhad (KLSE:MASTER) Are On The Way Up

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Master-Pack Group Berhad (KLSE:MASTER) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Master-Pack Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM26m ÷ (RM170m - RM20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Master-Pack Group Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Packaging industry average of 12% it's much better.

View our latest analysis for Master-Pack Group Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Master-Pack Group Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Master-Pack Group Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 17%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 80%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Master-Pack Group Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

One more thing to note, Master-Pack Group Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 12% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Master-Pack Group Berhad has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Master-Pack Group Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Master-Pack Group Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Master-Pack Group Berhad and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

While Master-Pack Group Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here