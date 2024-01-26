Returns At Mercedes-Benz Group (ETR:MBG) Are On The Way Up

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Mercedes-Benz Group (ETR:MBG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Mercedes-Benz Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = €19b ÷ (€264b - €85b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Mercedes-Benz Group has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Auto industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mercedes-Benz Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Mercedes-Benz Group has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 77% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Mercedes-Benz Group's ROCE

To bring it all together, Mercedes-Benz Group has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 80% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Mercedes-Benz Group (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

While Mercedes-Benz Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

