Returns At Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Merit Medical Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = US$126m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$187m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Merit Medical Systems has an ROCE of 7.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Merit Medical Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Merit Medical Systems.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Merit Medical Systems Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Merit Medical Systems. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 7.8% and the business has deployed 39% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From Merit Medical Systems' ROCE

In conclusion, Merit Medical Systems has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 47% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

