The Returns At MHP (LON:MHPC) Aren't Growing

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over MHP's (LON:MHPC) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MHP:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$518m ÷ (US$3.9b - US$536m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, MHP has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 9.2% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MHP compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 16% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 52% in that time. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that MHP has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On MHP's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that MHP has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 65%, so the decline might provide an opening. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

