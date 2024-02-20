Returns At Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Mount Gibson Iron, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = AU$21m ÷ (AU$677m - AU$76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Mount Gibson Iron has an ROCE of 3.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mount Gibson Iron compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Mount Gibson Iron here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Mount Gibson Iron's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Mount Gibson Iron in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why Mount Gibson Iron is paying out 50% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Mount Gibson Iron's ROCE

In a nutshell, Mount Gibson Iron has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 22% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

