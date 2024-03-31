Returns At Nagarro (FRA:NA9) Are On The Way Up

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Nagarro (FRA:NA9) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Nagarro is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = €84m ÷ (€693m - €184m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Nagarro has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.7% generated by the IT industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nagarro compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Nagarro .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Nagarro. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 272%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 27%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Nagarro has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

Our Take On Nagarro's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Nagarro is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And since the stock has fallen 17% over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Nagarro and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

