Returns At NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Appear To Be Weighed Down

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on NetApp is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$9.3b - US$3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, NetApp has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Tech industry average of 7.4% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NetApp compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering NetApp here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For NetApp Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at NetApp, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at NetApp in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why NetApp is paying out 34% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Bottom Line On NetApp's ROCE

In a nutshell, NetApp has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And with the stock having returned a mere 30% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with NetApp (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

