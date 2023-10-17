The Returns At NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Aren't Growing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on NextEra Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = US$9.3b ÷ (US$168b - US$25b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, NextEra Energy has an ROCE of 6.5%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.5% generated by the Electric Utilities industry, it's much better.

roce

In the above chart we have measured NextEra Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From NextEra Energy's ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at NextEra Energy. The company has employed 68% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.5%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, NextEra Energy has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 42% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

