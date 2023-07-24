Returns At NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Appear To Be Weighed Down

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on NorthWestern is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = US$286m ÷ (US$7.3b - US$681m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, NorthWestern has an ROCE of 4.3%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 5.0% average generated by the Integrated Utilities industry.

In the above chart we have measured NorthWestern's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at NorthWestern. The company has consistently earned 4.3% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 30% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, while NorthWestern has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 20% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

