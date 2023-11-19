Returns At NZ Windfarms (NZSE:NWF) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at NZ Windfarms (NZSE:NWF), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for NZ Windfarms:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = NZ$1.1m ÷ (NZ$48m - NZ$3.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, NZ Windfarms has an ROCE of 2.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Renewable Energy industry average of 6.6%.

See our latest analysis for NZ Windfarms

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for NZ Windfarms' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of NZ Windfarms, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is NZ Windfarms' ROCE Trending?

We've noticed that although returns on capital are flat over the last five years, the amount of capital employed in the business has fallen 20% in that same period. This indicates to us that assets are being sold and thus the business is likely shrinking, which you'll remember isn't the typical ingredients for an up-and-coming multi-bagger. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

The Bottom Line

It's a shame to see that NZ Windfarms is effectively shrinking in terms of its capital base. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 38% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Story continues

NZ Windfarms does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.