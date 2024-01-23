Returns At Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ooma:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.001 = US$112k ÷ (US$163m - US$54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Ooma has an ROCE of 0.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Telecom industry average of 3.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ooma compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ooma here for free.

So How Is Ooma's ROCE Trending?

The fact that Ooma is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 0.1% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Ooma is utilizing 211% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 33%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Ooma has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And since the stock has fallen 29% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Ooma does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ooma that you might be interested in.

