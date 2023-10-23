Returns At Orell Füssli (VTX:OFN) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Orell Füssli (VTX:OFN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Orell Füssli:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = CHF12m ÷ (CHF166m - CHF36m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Orell Füssli has an ROCE of 9.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 10% average generated by the Commercial Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Orell Füssli compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Orell Füssli's ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Orell Füssli's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Orell Füssli to be a multi-bagger going forward. On top of that you'll notice that Orell Füssli has been paying out a large portion (70%) of earnings in the form of dividends to shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

The Key Takeaway

We can conclude that in regards to Orell Füssli's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Orell Füssli we've found 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

