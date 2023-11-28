Returns At Paragon Union Berhad (KLSE:PARAGON) Are On The Way Up

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Paragon Union Berhad's (KLSE:PARAGON) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Paragon Union Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM5.0m ÷ (RM67m - RM20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Paragon Union Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Paragon Union Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Paragon Union Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Paragon Union Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Paragon Union Berhad has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 11% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Paragon Union Berhad has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Bottom Line On Paragon Union Berhad's ROCE

As discussed above, Paragon Union Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a staggering 800% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

