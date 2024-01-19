Returns At PBA Holdings Bhd (KLSE:PBA) Are On The Way Up

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in PBA Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:PBA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for PBA Holdings Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = RM56m ÷ (RM1.5b - RM208m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, PBA Holdings Bhd has an ROCE of 4.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Water Utilities industry average of 7.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for PBA Holdings Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating PBA Holdings Bhd's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 41% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Our Take On PBA Holdings Bhd's ROCE

To sum it up, PBA Holdings Bhd is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

PBA Holdings Bhd does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

