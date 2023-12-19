Returns At Penguin International (SGX:BTM) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Penguin International (SGX:BTM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Penguin International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = S$10m ÷ (S$369m - S$121m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Penguin International has an ROCE of 4.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 6.8%.

SGX:BTM Return on Capital Employed December 19th 2023

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Penguin International, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Penguin International's ROCE Trending?

Penguin International has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 4.1% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Penguin International is utilizing 63% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 33% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Penguin International has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Penguin International does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

