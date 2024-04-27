Returns At Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Are On The Way Up

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Pets at Home Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = UK£131m ÷ (UK£1.7b - UK£366m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Thus, Pets at Home Group has an ROCE of 9.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Pets at Home Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pets at Home Group for free.

What Can We Tell From Pets at Home Group's ROCE Trend?

Pets at Home Group has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 114% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Pets at Home Group is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 117% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Pets at Home Group, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

