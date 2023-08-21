Returns At PLB Engineering Berhad (KLSE:PLB) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at PLB Engineering Berhad (KLSE:PLB) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PLB Engineering Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = RM11m ÷ (RM430m - RM183m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

Thus, PLB Engineering Berhad has an ROCE of 4.3%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 5.0% average generated by the Construction industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of PLB Engineering Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From PLB Engineering Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, PLB Engineering Berhad's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if PLB Engineering Berhad doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

On a side note, PLB Engineering Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 42% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From PLB Engineering Berhad's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to PLB Engineering Berhad's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 37% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

PLB Engineering Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

