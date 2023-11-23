Returns At Prestar Resources Berhad (KLSE:PRESTAR) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Prestar Resources Berhad (KLSE:PRESTAR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Prestar Resources Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = RM9.1m ÷ (RM580m - RM126m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Prestar Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 2.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 6.5%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Prestar Resources Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Prestar Resources Berhad Tell Us?

Prestar Resources Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 2.0% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Prestar Resources Berhad is employing 23% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 22%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Prestar Resources Berhad has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, Prestar Resources Berhad has now broken into profitability. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 41% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Prestar Resources Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Prestar Resources Berhad that you might be interested in.

