The Returns At PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Aren't Growing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on PubMatic is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = US$19m ÷ (US$577m - US$248m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, PubMatic has an ROCE of 5.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Media industry average of 8.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PubMatic compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From PubMatic's ROCE Trend?

In terms of PubMatic's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 266% more capital in the last four years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.9%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

On a side note, PubMatic's current liabilities are still rather high at 43% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

As we've seen above, PubMatic's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Since the stock has declined 26% over the last year, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

