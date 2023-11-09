The Returns At PUMA (ETR:PUM) Aren't Growing

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at PUMA's (ETR:PUM) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for PUMA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = €567m ÷ (€6.9b - €2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, PUMA has an ROCE of 13%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PUMA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PUMA here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 13% and the business has deployed 110% more capital into its operations. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that PUMA has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

What We Can Learn From PUMA's ROCE

In the end, PUMA has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 30% return to shareholders who held over that period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

