The Returns At PVH (NYSE:PVH) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at PVH (NYSE:PVH) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for PVH, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = US$860m ÷ (US$11b - US$2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Therefore, PVH has an ROCE of 9.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 16%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PVH compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PVH here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, PVH's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if PVH doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line On PVH's ROCE

In a nutshell, PVH has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 44% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

PVH does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for PVH that you might be interested in.

