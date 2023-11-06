The Returns At Qian Hu (SGX:BCV) Aren't Growing

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Qian Hu (SGX:BCV) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Qian Hu is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = S$1.3m ÷ (S$69m - S$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Qian Hu has an ROCE of 2.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Leisure industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Qian Hu's ROCE against it's prior returns.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at Qian Hu, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at Qian Hu in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Qian Hu has done well to reduce current liabilities to 24% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, Qian Hu has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 10% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

