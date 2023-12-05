The Returns At Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Aren't Growing

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Quebecor's (TSE:QBR.A) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Quebecor is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = CA$1.3b ÷ (CA$13b - CA$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Quebecor has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.4% generated by the Telecom industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Quebecor compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 13% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 45% in that time. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Quebecor has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Quebecor has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 32% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

