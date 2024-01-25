Returns At Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Ralph Lauren is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$717m ÷ (US$6.7b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Ralph Lauren has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Luxury industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ralph Lauren compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ralph Lauren here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at Ralph Lauren, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Ralph Lauren to be a multi-bagger going forward. This probably explains why Ralph Lauren is paying out 35% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

What We Can Learn From Ralph Lauren's ROCE

In a nutshell, Ralph Lauren has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 32% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Ralph Lauren does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ralph Lauren that you might be interested in.

