Returns At REACT Group (LON:REAT) Are On The Way Up

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in REACT Group's (LON:REAT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for REACT Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = UK£102k ÷ (UK£15m - UK£4.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, REACT Group has an ROCE of 1.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for REACT Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

REACT Group has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.0% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 333% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 32% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

What We Can Learn From REACT Group's ROCE

Overall, REACT Group gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 779% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if REACT Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with REACT Group and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

While REACT Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

