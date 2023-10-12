Returns At Reneuco Berhad (KLSE:RENEUCO) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Reneuco Berhad (KLSE:RENEUCO) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Reneuco Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = RM17m ÷ (RM451m - RM150m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Reneuco Berhad has an ROCE of 5.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Luxury industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Reneuco Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Reneuco Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 5.5% on its capital. In addition to that, Reneuco Berhad is employing 1,013% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

What We Can Learn From Reneuco Berhad's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Reneuco Berhad has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a solid 87% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Reneuco Berhad (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

