Returns At Renold (LON:RNO) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Renold (LON:RNO) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Renold is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = UK£22m ÷ (UK£250m - UK£115m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Renold has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Machinery industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Renold's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Renold.

What Can We Tell From Renold's ROCE Trend?

Renold's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 148% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 46% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Renold is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 16% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Renold, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

