Returns At Rex International Holding (SGX:5WH) Are On The Way Up

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Rex International Holding (SGX:5WH) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Rex International Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = US$12m ÷ (US$669m - US$144m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Rex International Holding has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 4.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Rex International Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Rex International Holding here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Rex International Holding Tell Us?

Rex International Holding has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 2.2% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 279% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 22% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Rex International Holding's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a staggering 262% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Rex International Holding (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

