The Returns At RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Aren't Growing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for RGC Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$17m ÷ (US$295m - US$27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, RGC Resources has an ROCE of 6.4%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for RGC Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is RGC Resources' ROCE Trending?

In terms of RGC Resources' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 6.4% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 45% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On RGC Resources' ROCE

As we've seen above, RGC Resources' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 30% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

