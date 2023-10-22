Returns At Ridley (ASX:RIC) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Ridley (ASX:RIC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ridley is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = AU$63m ÷ (AU$618m - AU$225m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Ridley has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 5.0% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ridley compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Can We Tell From Ridley's ROCE Trend?

Ridley is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 72% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From Ridley's ROCE

To sum it up, Ridley is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a solid 83% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Ridley and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

