The Returns At Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad (KLSE:RVIEW) Aren't Growing

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad (KLSE:RVIEW), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = RM16m ÷ (RM407m - RM4.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad has an ROCE of 4.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 8.5%.

See our latest analysis for Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 4.0% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 32% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad's ROCE

Long story short, while Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And with the stock having returned a mere 16% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

While Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here