Returns At Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Rocky Mountain Liquor's (CVE:RUM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Rocky Mountain Liquor:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = CA$1.2m ÷ (CA$24m - CA$4.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Rocky Mountain Liquor has an ROCE of 6.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Rocky Mountain Liquor's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that Rocky Mountain Liquor is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 6.1% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Rocky Mountain Liquor is utilizing 194% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 20%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Key Takeaway

Overall, Rocky Mountain Liquor gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 76% in the last five years. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Rocky Mountain Liquor (of which 3 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

