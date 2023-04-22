Returns At RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over RPM International's (NYSE:RPM) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for RPM International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$782m ÷ (US$6.6b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Therefore, RPM International has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Chemicals industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for RPM International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for RPM International.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 30% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 14%. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On RPM International's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that RPM International has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 85% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with RPM International (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

