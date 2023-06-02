The Returns At Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP) Aren't Growing

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad's (KLSE:SOP) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM463m ÷ (RM5.0b - RM632m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 8.5% it's much better.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 26% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 11%. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad's ROCE

In the end, Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 27% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

