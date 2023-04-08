Returns At Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Are On The Way Up

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Schlumberger is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$4.2b ÷ (US$43b - US$12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Schlumberger has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.0% generated by the Energy Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Schlumberger compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Schlumberger. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 159% over the trailing five years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 45% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. Schlumberger may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

The Bottom Line On Schlumberger's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Schlumberger has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 15% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Schlumberger that you might find interesting.

