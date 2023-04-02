Returns At Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW) Are On The Way Up

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Seven Group Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = AU$804m ÷ (AU$13b - AU$2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Seven Group Holdings has an ROCE of 7.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Trade Distributors industry average of 9.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Seven Group Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Seven Group Holdings here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 7.4%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 101%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Seven Group Holdings' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Seven Group Holdings has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 51% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

