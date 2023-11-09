The Returns At Southern (NYSE:SO) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Southern (NYSE:SO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Southern is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$5.6b ÷ (US$138b - US$13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Southern has an ROCE of 4.4%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Southern's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Southern's ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Southern. The company has employed 27% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 4.4%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Southern's ROCE

As we've seen above, Southern's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 79% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Southern does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Southern that you might be interested in.

