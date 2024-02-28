Returns At Suria Capital Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SURIA) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Suria Capital Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SURIA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Suria Capital Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = RM90m ÷ (RM1.5b - RM48m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Suria Capital Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Infrastructure industry average of 9.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Suria Capital Holdings Berhad .

How Are Returns Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Suria Capital Holdings Berhad doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Suria Capital Holdings Berhad has been paying out a decent 33% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Our Take On Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has gained an impressive 86% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Suria Capital Holdings Berhad that you might find interesting.

