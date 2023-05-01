Returns At Symrise (ETR:SY1) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Symrise (ETR:SY1) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Symrise:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = €618m ÷ (€7.8b - €971m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Symrise has an ROCE of 9.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Chemicals industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Symrise's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Symrise Tell Us?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Symrise in recent years. The company has consistently earned 9.1% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 67% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Symrise's ROCE

In summary, Symrise has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has gained an impressive 70% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

