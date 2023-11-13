Returns At Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) Are On The Way Up

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Syntec Optics Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$500k ÷ (US$23m - US$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Syntec Optics Holdings has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 13%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Syntec Optics Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Syntec Optics Holdings Tell Us?

It's nice to see that ROCE is headed in the right direction, even if it is still relatively low. The figures show that over the last one year, returns on capital have grown by 46%. The company is now earning US$0.04 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 25% less than it was one year ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Syntec Optics Holdings has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 45%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From Syntec Optics Holdings' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Syntec Optics Holdings has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And since the stock has fallen 45% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Syntec Optics Holdings does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

