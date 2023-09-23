The Returns At Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Aren't Growing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Sysco's (NYSE:SYY) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sysco is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$2.7b ÷ (US$23b - US$8.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Sysco has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Retailing industry average of 13% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sysco compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sysco here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 19% and the business has deployed 24% more capital into its operations. Since 19% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On Sysco's ROCE

To sum it up, Sysco has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 6.3% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So to determine if Sysco is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

