Returns At TA (SGX:PA3) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, TA (SGX:PA3) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = S$22m ÷ (S$650m - S$271m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, TA has an ROCE of 5.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 4.8% average generated by the Construction industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for TA's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how TA has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For TA Tell Us?

TA's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 217% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Another thing to note, TA has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 42%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On TA's ROCE

To sum it up, TA is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Given the stock has declined 64% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

TA does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

While TA may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

