The Returns At Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK) Aren't Growing

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Taliworks Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = RM108m ÷ (RM1.8b - RM140m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Taliworks Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 6.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 7.1%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Taliworks Corporation Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Taliworks Corporation Berhad.

What Can We Tell From Taliworks Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trend?

We've noticed that although returns on capital are flat over the last five years, the amount of capital employed in the business has fallen 22% in that same period. When a company effectively decreases its assets base, it's not usually a sign to be optimistic on that company. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

The Bottom Line On Taliworks Corporation Berhad's ROCE

In summary, Taliworks Corporation Berhad isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 41% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Taliworks Corporation Berhad (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

