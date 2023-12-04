Returns At TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for TaskUs, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$102m ÷ (US$871m - US$111m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, TaskUs has an ROCE of 13%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 13%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TaskUs compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering TaskUs here for free.

What Can We Tell From TaskUs' ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at TaskUs. The numbers show that in the last four years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 13%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 35%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, TaskUs has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Given the stock has declined 39% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

