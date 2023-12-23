Returns At TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on TE Connectivity is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$2.7b ÷ (US$22b - US$4.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, TE Connectivity has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Electronic industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TE Connectivity compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering TE Connectivity here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For TE Connectivity Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at TE Connectivity, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect TE Connectivity to be a multi-bagger going forward.

Our Take On TE Connectivity's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to TE Connectivity's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 106% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

TE Connectivity could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

While TE Connectivity may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

