The Returns At Teck Guan Perdana Berhad (KLSE:TECGUAN) Aren't Growing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Teck Guan Perdana Berhad (KLSE:TECGUAN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Teck Guan Perdana Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = RM12m ÷ (RM163m - RM33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

Therefore, Teck Guan Perdana Berhad has an ROCE of 9.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Food industry average of 7.5%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Teck Guan Perdana Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Teck Guan Perdana Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Teck Guan Perdana Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Teck Guan Perdana Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of Teck Guan Perdana Berhad's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 157% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.1%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

On a side note, Teck Guan Perdana Berhad has done well to reduce current liabilities to 20% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Key Takeaway

As we've seen above, Teck Guan Perdana Berhad's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And with the stock having returned a mere 39% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

