The Returns At Ternium (NYSE:TX) Aren't Growing

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Ternium's (NYSE:TX) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Ternium is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$3.5b ÷ (US$24b - US$3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Ternium has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.9% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ternium compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ternium here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 17% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 100% in that time. Since 17% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

In the end, Ternium has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 61% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Ternium does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ternium that you might be interested in.

