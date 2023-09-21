The Returns At Tornos Holding (VTX:TOHN) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Tornos Holding (VTX:TOHN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tornos Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = CHF16m ÷ (CHF167m - CHF48m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Tornos Holding has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Machinery industry.

In the above chart we have measured Tornos Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Tornos Holding here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Tornos Holding's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Tornos Holding in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Tornos Holding isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Since the stock has declined 29% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Tornos Holding, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

