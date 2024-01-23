The Returns At Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Trimble:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = US$518m ÷ (US$9.3b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Trimble has an ROCE of 6.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Trimble compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Trimble here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Trimble Tell Us?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Trimble in recent years. The company has consistently earned 6.5% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 66% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Trimble's ROCE

As we've seen above, Trimble's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And with the stock having returned a mere 39% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Trimble does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

